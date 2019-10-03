Police need help identifying man and woman after purse is stolen from car in Moline

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for the community's help in identifying these two suspects. Police say they're wanted in connection with vehicle burglary and unlawful use of a credit card.

Police say on September 20 someone had broken into the victim's vehicle and removed the victim's purse. This happened at the Walmart in Moline. The purse contained the victim's credit card and debit cards.

Soon after that, officials say the suspects above tried to use the cards at a Walmart in Silvis.

Once confronted the man ran away on foot and the woman got into a white Toyota Corolla.

If you can help identify them, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or use the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.