Police searching for woman wanted on six felony warrants in the QCA

Police are asking for your help in their search for a woman wanted on six felony warrants in the Quad Cities area.

Officials say 30-year-old Tiffany Miller is wanted by Rock Island County, Scott County and Bettendorf police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, theft, forgery and interference with official acts. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

She is described as being 5'3", 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about her, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a web tip. DO NOT APPROACH HER! You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2500, and you can remain anonymous.