Police need help locating driver after hit and run reported in Milan

Officials in Milan need your help in locating a suspect wanted in a hit and run incident.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on Thursday, April 2, a hit and run with property damage was reported in Milan shortly after 1:30 p.m. This happened in the 300 block of West 20th Avenue.

Milan police are asking for the public's health in identifying the owner and/or driver of the suspect pickup truck.

If you have information call the Crime Stoppers tip line, 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips.

All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.