Police need help locating suspects after 4 are shot, 2 fatally in Cedar Rapids

Police need your help in locating three suspects who are wanted in connection with two fatal shootings in Cedar Rapids.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department posted their photos to Facebook on Tuesday asking for the public's help.

On Saturday police were called to 70 Kirkwood Court SW shortly after 1:20 a.m., for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located three gunshot victims, two of which were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 18-year-old Matrell Michael Eu'gene Johnson and 18-year-old Royal Ceiz Abram, were pronounced dead. Another shooting victim, a 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A short time later police say they received notification that there was a fourth shooting victim, a 19-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries as well.

Police say based on a preliminary investigation, it appears the victims were in a vehicle in the Iowa Smoke Shop parking lot when the shooting happened. Police say someone approached the vehicle and shot into the vehicle multiple times.

Police say 21-year-old DeShawn Hull, 25-year-old Andre Richardson and 24-year-old Alexandra Smith are all wanted in connection with the shootings.

Descriptions provided for by police:

• DeShawn Hull, age 21, height: 5’8”, weight: 200 pounds

• Andre Richardson, age 25, height: 6’1”, weight: 185 pounds

• Alexandra Smith, age 24, height: 5’3”, weight: 130 pounds

The Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or their local law enforcement.