Police need your help after stone benches are damaged at Bettendorf Library

Police need the community's help after stone benches were damaged at the Bettendorf Library.

In a Faceboo post, police said on June 13 they responded to Faye's Field, at 2850 18th Street. This was to investigate a damage complaint.

Bettendorf Library staff reported two stone benches and an outdoor drum set that were damaged. Officials believe they were damaged sometime between June 12 and June 13.

The estimated damage is around $3,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4015 Ext. 9.