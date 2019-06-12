Police not fooled by homemade license plate

A police officer in Southern California recently noticed many issues with a passing tractor-trailer.

The truck was going only around 20 MPH and had multiple mechanical violations, according to Moorpark Police Senior Deputy David Anaya.

However, the thing that stood out most, Anaya said, was the truck’s license plate with its scraggly and oddly-shaped letters – and its misspelling of the word “California.”

CNN reports the plate said “CALIFAS,” which is Spanish slang for California.

Anaya pulled the truck over and the driver was eventually arrested on DUI and various drug charges, according to CNN.