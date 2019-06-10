Two juveniles hurt in Davenport shooting Monday night

UPDATE 11:36 p.m.: Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting late Monday night.

According to police, two juveniles were shot in the area of 800 Pershing Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. The two victims were able to take themselves to the hospital. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found several shell cases in the area. It is unclear if police have any suspects or if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT” and call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”

ORIGINAL: Davenport police are investigating a scene at 8th and Pershing Monday evening.

Police say they were called to a shots fired call just after 10:00 pm.

Police have not confirmed whether or not anyone was shot.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with TV6 as more information is made available.

