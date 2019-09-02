Police find 36-year-old man dead near Mt. Carroll creek

UPDATE 9/2/2019 5:06 p.m.: The Mt. Carroll Police Department says it found the body of a man in the area of Galena Street near the Carroll Creek Bridge.

According to a press release, Robert H. Lippert of Mt. Carroll was found on property below the bridge. A cause of death is unknown, but foul play is not suspected.

Several departments including the Lanark Police Department and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services assisted in the investigation.

ORIGINAL: Investigators with Illinois State Police and officers from the Mt. Carroll Police Department were out along a river in Mt. Carroll Monday morning.

There were several officers at a bridge, but they would not give any information.

They said a news release would be coming in the next couple of hours.

