Police presence at Chase Bank in Moline

UPDATE

Moline police confirm it was a bank robbery.

It has not been confirmed if there were any injuries, or if the suspect got away with anything at this time.

We are working to get more information shortly.

ORIGINAL

Moline Police have been dispatched to the Moline Chase Bank on 19th Ave.

KWQC's Rebecca David is on the scene now working to get information. The building is currently taped off with crime scene tape and there are multiple police cars at the scene.

The cause is currently under investigation, and TV6 will work to get more information as soon as it becomes available