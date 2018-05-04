UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to the murder of Destiny Orr-Clark

UPDATE 3-2-2019: Police have arrested 18-year-old Craig W. Coleman of Rock Island in connection to the shooting death of Destiny Orr-Clark of Davenport. He is charged with 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree robbery, and Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon.

Police say this is an on-going investigation.

UPDATE 4:17 p.m.: Police have identified the victim as Destiny Orr-Clark, age 19, of Davenport.

UPDATE 5:54 a.m.: Police have confirmed the woman involved in this mornings shooting has died of her injuries.

Officers arrived around 12:30 Friday morning to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found a single gunshot victim. That woman was taken to Genesis East for her injuries and later died at the hospital.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are currently investigating the incident and no other details are available at this time.

An autopsy is being scheduled, her name is not being released at this time pending family notification.

UPDATE 3:45 a.m.: In a press release, Davenport Police said the victim was female and is suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officials said she's now at Genesis Hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

UPDATE: Davenport Police have confirmed there was a gunshot victim but could not provide any other details at this time. A release is expected. Stick with TV-6 on-air and on the KWQC news app for updates.

ORIGINAL: Davenport Police are on scene at E. 36th St. and Davenport Ave. That's behind the Old Town Shopping Center on Kimberly Rd.

The intersection is blocked off by crime scene tape.

TV6 has received reports of a shots fired incident in the area, but Davenport Police have not yet confirmed those reports.

This is a developing story. Stick with TV6 on air and on our KWQC News app for updated information.