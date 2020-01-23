Shots fired call shuts down portion of parking lot at NorthPark Mall

A heavy police presence has a portion of the Dillard's parking lot in Davenport closed off.

Officials with the Davenport Police Department tell TV6 this is for a report of shots being fired. Police say it was reported just after 10:40 a.m. Once officers arrived on scene they did locate fired cartridge cases.

Our crews on the scene could see at least six officers with caution tape blocking off a section of the parking lot outside of Dillard's at NorthPark Mall. Just after 11:30 a.m., they began to clear the scene and leave.

TV6 had heard reports that there was a shooting victim and police say at this time no report of a victim has been brought to their attention. Police say no damages have been reported either.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the "P3 Tips" mobile app or submit a tip online at "Qccrimestoppers.com".