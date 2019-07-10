Police presence shuts down portion of road in front of Clinton County Courthouse

A heavy police presence has a portion of 6th Avenue North blocked off in Clinton, that is right in front of the Clinton County Courthouse.

Officials tell TV6 right now it is "way too preliminary to give any information", but that the 600 block in front of the Courthouse would be blocked off "for an unknown amount of time."

Officials on scene tell TV6's Chris Carter that they are investigating an accident.

Once TV6 has learned more information we will update this story. Officials on scene say they will be releasing a press release later Wednesday afternoon.