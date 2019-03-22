A woman in a stolen vehicle lead Whiteside County police on a chase through two counties. The Whiteside County Sheriff's office says 29 year old Heather Stafford, formerly of Morrison, Illinois was behind the wheel on Wednesday, March 20th when police tried to make a traffic stop. Police say she was driving a 2019 Nissan pickup, which had been reported stolen to Sterling Police on March 6th.

Prophetstown Police pursued the pickup northbound on Route 78 to Interstate 88. While traveling eastbound on the interstate, the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office joined in the pursuit. It continued through Rock Falls, Sterling and then into Lee County back into Sterling. It finally ended in Rock Falls after police deployed stop sticks and the suspect’s pickup truck tires were punctured.

Stafford is charged with Aggravated Fleeing or Elude, Disobeyed Traffic Control Device, Disobey Stop Sign, and Speeding 35 mph over posted speed limit.

She was taken to Whiteside County Jail, and is being held on a $250,000.00 bond.