Police radio gives insight into Davenport shooting

Continuing coverage, neighbors shocked and angry that a Davenport police officer was shot in their neighborhood. 27-year-old Ryan Leabo is a two year veteran of the department.

He’s now been released from the hospital. For the first time, we’re hearing the police radio communication as the shooting unfolded Thursday.

What began as an attempt to question two people quickly turned into a confrontation.

“46, shots fired, I am hit,” said Ryan Leabo.

“Leabo, where are you,” responded another officer.

“Southbound, responded Leabo as he struggles to breathe.

“Leabo get to a street, I can't find you,” responded another officer.

As Davenport police rushed to help one of their own.

“We have an officer, who has been shot, get medics down here. He’s stable,” said another officer.

Police say the suspect 27-year-old Brett Dennis Sr. pulled a 9-millimeter handgun and shot officer Leabo in the chest and leg. Officer Leabo returned fire, wounding Dennis, who ran away.

“Male Hispanic, blue tank top is northbound between Madison running northbound,” said officer chasing Dennis.

Neighbors who live in the area say they are on the edge.

“Very scary cause I have grandkids and I now won't even let them come out and play anymore cause I just don't know what will happen,” said Geraldine Hass, a neighbor who lives in the area.

Some say they're glad it didn't end worse.

“Makes me very angry I mean the police are here to protect us. There’s only so many of them. It just makes me so angry, that it happened like that. I hope the officer recovers,” said Russ Upton, who works in the neighborhood for Neighborhood Housing Services.

Neighbors in the area say they have seen the neighborhood shift over the years and feel things have turned bad. However, lately police presence increased in the area and they are thankful and sadden by what has happened.

The police chief says the last time a Davenport officer was injured was last year.

The suspect Dennis Sr. is facing charges with an attempt to commit murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He also has a long criminal history.

The second suspect 27-year-old Nathaniel Viering is facing several drug/theft charges. Court Records say Viering stayed at the scene, where he was arrested.