Police reassure public after no arrests in Bettendorf gas station homicide

No suspects have been arrested, and no suspect description has been released, five days after the killing of a 28-year-old convenience store clerk in Bettendorf.

At around 5:40 p.m. last Saturday, police say someone entered the Big 10 Mart at 2480 53rd Ave. intending to commit robbery – and in the process shot and killed employee Brittany M. Wilson of Donahue, Iowa.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball told KWQC TV6 late Thursday afternoon there is no new information he can release on the case beyond earlier statements which provided basic details.

“Believe me, if he (suspect) is arrested, we will at a minimum have a press release,” Kimball said.

KWQC asked Kimball why police have not yet released a description of a suspect or vehicle in connection to the homicide.

“It is investigative information that I cannot share at this time,” Kimball said.

Some of the public comments posted to the Bettendorf Police Facebook page since last weekend express frustration with a lack of answers in a killing that occurred in daylight at one of the busiest intersections of the city.

“Where are the pictures of the shooter?” commented Cindy Wallin-Osburn.

Joshua Park wrote, “How about some suspect info!!!”

Breanna Rath asked, “How do you catch someone the police have released no information about?”

Chief Kimball indicated Thursday there is much about the investigation he still cannot comment on but said the public should not worry about safety.

“At this time there is no known threat or danger to the nearby neighborhood,” Kimball said.

“On the day [the homicide] occurred, the suspect had fled the scene/area immediately so there was no threat to the neighborhood immediately following the incident.”

A visitation service for Wilson will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at 4 p.m. at Schroder Mortuary in Colona, Illinois.

Her obituary is posted here.