Police release timeline following the death of Jordan Burroughs

Officials with the Moline Polie Department have finished and closed their investigation into the disappearance and murder of 37-year-old Jordan L. Burroughs, of Moline.

Police have released a complete timeline of the investigation into her disappearance which ended with the suspect, Kyle Dykeman, dying by suicide.

According to a press release, police say Burroughs and Dykeman were involved in a romantic relationship since October 2018. On November 6 police did a welfare check on Burroughs at the request of a friend but no one was found at the home. Officers spoke to neighbors who said they had not seen Burroughs in weeks and that Dykeman had just left the home.

On November 19 police were informed by a friend of Burroughs that she had not been physically seen by anyone outside of Dykeman since October. Officers then returned to the home on 44th Street and spoke with Dykeman. According to police, Dykeman told them Burroughs had left weeks prior to her moving to Des Moines to be with a new boyfriend. Dykeman allowed police into the home, however, police said nothing seemed out of ordinary at the time.

While no one had physically seen her police say that friends and family of Burroughs began receiving texts from her phone on October 23. The texts, which claimed they were from Burroughs, read she met a new love interest and was moving to Des Moines to be with him. Police say this dialogue lasted for weeks. Police also said the texts stopped from her phone after November 7, 2019.

Through an investigation, cell phone records and other physical evidence, police say they determined the texts from Burroughs phone were being sent from Dykeman at his residence on 44th Street. It was then determined that Burroughs never left the home and she never went to Des Moines.

On November 21 police say Dykeman voluntarily went to the police department for an interview and told investigators he had not seen Burroughs since October 23 after they fought at a grocery store. After spending over three hours talking with detectives Dykeman requested to leave the department. Police say he was allowed to leave as there was no probable cause to arrest him at that time.

Police say following this he was placed under covert surveillance by undercover investigators. He was then followed to WalMart in Moline where he purchased clothing and a new cellphone. Police say he then was followed to the Relax Inn in Davenport where he got a hotel room.

A search warrant was then obtained for Dykeman's home where evidence was recovered that showed Dykeman cleaned up an area in the dining room. Additionally, biological evidence was found inside the home under carpet pads. Officials with the department and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators found handwritten notes, from Dykeman, in the master bedroom alluding to the killing of Burroughs.

Just after 5 p.m, on November 21 police say they found the body of Burroughs located in the detached garage in a large inoperable chest freezer. Police say the freezer was hidden from view by tarps, blankets, boxes and furniture. While her body was not dismembered, her body showed significant signs of trauma. An autopsy done on November 22 showed she died from multiple stab wounds.

Just before 7:40 p.m., an arrest warrant for 1st-degree murder and concealment of homicidal death was obtained for Dykeman.

After the warrant was issued Davenport police, Moline police, FBI and FBI Task Force officers put the Rest Inn on lockdown and evacuated rooms near Dykeman's.

Officials with the Davenport Police Department were able to obtain a search warrant for Dykeman's room at the Relax Inn and upon entering they found Dykeman had died by suicide due to asphyxia by hanging. Police say all evidence showed he acted alone in the death and concealment of Burroughs body which occurred in the late evening hours of October 23.

You can read the full timeline below.

Suicidal thoughts can happen at any age and it is important to know that there are resources available and one of them is through the national suicide prevention hotline. They are available 24/7. They can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.