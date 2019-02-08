Police release video of apologetic robber in Clinton

The Clinton Police Department has released security video from a robbery Thursday where the suspect seems apologetic. Officers are hoping the public can help identify the male suspect, who appears to be armed in the video.

At one point in the recording, you can hear the suspect tell the employee, "I'm sorry I had to do this to you..." And later, "I'm leaving. Give me 15 minutes then [sic] call the cops."

The man walked into an unidentified convenience store wearing a mask over his face and camouflage clothing. It's not clear how much cash the suspect got away with.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the male suspect pictured in the security video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Davis or Detective Sattler at (563) 243-1458.

