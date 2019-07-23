Police remove 15 cats from residence in Moline

Over a dozen cats were removed from one home in Moline on Tuesday. Police with the Moline Police Department posted to Facebook on Tuesday saying during a call they removed 15 cats from a home.

Police say they took the cats to QC Paws and learned that they have over 200 cats at the facility and over 70 in foster care.

"They help us with daily animal complaints and provide a safe, secure location for us to put pets, strays we encounter during calls for service," police posted to Facebook.

Anyone who is looking to help donate, they can do so by donating cat food, cat litter, and bleach.