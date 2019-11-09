Police response near Genesis Medical Center East Saturday afternoon

Officers with Davenport Police were on scene Saturday afternoon in the area of E. Rusholme Street and Eastern Avenue.

The area, near the entrance of Genesis Medical Center East's campus, was closed for a short period of time while police conducted their investigation.

Evidence markers were also seen on the road shortly before 3 p.m.

Two neighbors tell TV6 they heard several loud sounds, which sounded like 'gunshots,' but that they did not see anything.

TV6 has reached out to Davenport Police for information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.