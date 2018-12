There is a large police presence in a neighborhood in central Davenport. Officers can be seen at East High and Iowa streets.

Part of the neighborhood is cordoned off, but no one has been evacuated.

Police say they went to arrest a “wanted subject” who refused to come out. Now, there is a stand-off with police.

We have a crew at the scene and we are working to get more information. You should avoid this area for the time being.