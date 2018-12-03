Police respond to a break-in at Rashid Pharmacy

Fort Madison police responded to a call of a Break-in on 12-03-2018 at 7:37 a.m. The location was 2404 Avenue in Fort Madison.

Upon arrival, officers observed the location to be known as Rashid Pharmacy. Police say a door had been forced open to allow suspects to enter the business.

An unknown quantity of medication was stolen.

Police believe the burglary occurred between 3:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fort Madison Police Department: 319-372-2525.