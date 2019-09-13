Police respond to report of shots being fired in Davenport

Police are investigating after a shots fired incident that happened in the early hours of Friday, Sept. 13.

Police tell TV6 they responded to the 1700 block of West 17th Street just before 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers searched the area and found fired cartridge cases in the street.

Police tell TV6 there are no known reports of injuries or damages at this time.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.