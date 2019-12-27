Police respond to shooting at Colorado mall

The Aurora Police Department responded to a shooting at a mall in Aurora, Colorado, on Friday afternoon.

The department tweeted they were investigating a shooting at the Town Center at Aurora mall and asked people to avoid the area.

Police said it was not an active shooter situation.

Police later gave an update, tweeting: “This shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.”

The Denver Post reports that police spokesman Anthony Camacho said at least one person was shot.

The Post reports police don’t have anyone in custody, and they don’t know how many suspects are involved in the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.