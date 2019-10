Police are investigating after a shots fired incident in Rock Island.

Officials tell TV6 they responded to the shots fired report just before 6:40 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28. This was near 14th Street and 12th Avenue.

No injuries were reported and there were no reports of damage.

Officials say they do not have any suspects at this time.

