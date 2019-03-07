UPDATE: U.S. Marshall shot, suspect at large after shooting incident in Rockford, Ill.

UPDATE 10:52: Police say the suspect, 45-year-old Floyd E. Brown, is still at large following a shooting at the Extend Stay America in Rockford, Ill.

According to police, one U.S. Marshall task force member was shot while serving a warrant to Floyd E. Brown at the hotel. The officer's condition is not known at this time.

Brown is described as a 45-year-old black male, driving a light silver vehicle, possibly a Grand Marquis.

Brown is considered armed and dangerous. Police say do not approach him and call law enforcement if you have any information.

ORIGINAL: Police are responding to an "active shooter situation" near Extended Stay America on North Bell School Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid Bell School Road.

We will update as more information becomes available.

RPD officers are on scene investigating an active shooter situation at the extended stay off N. Bell School Rd. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 7, 2019



