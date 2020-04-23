Police responding to calls about social distancing violations

Police departments in the Quad Cities have been responding to calls about others violating stay-at-home and social distancing orders.

The East Moline and Davenport Police Departments said on average they get a few complaints about it per day.

“If we get a call about someone not abiding by social distancing we’ll most likely respond, remind them of the social distancing order by the governor and try to get them to disperse,” East Moline Police Captain Brian Foltz said. “Most people are complying with our requests.”

East Moline and Davenport police told TV6 they have not made any arrests yet when it comes to social distancing violations.

“We’re just trying to get compliance,” Foltz said. “We’re not out there trying to make arrests. There were a couple situations where it was a bit more tense but eventually they did comply.”

The East Moline Police Department said it recently received a call from a resident complaining about their neighbor holding a large gathering. Officers responded and said it was a vigil with up to 100 people in close proximity of one another.

“We understand that they want to have their vigil and all that but the governor has made an order not to have large groups like that,” Foltz said.

The residents ended up complying with the officers order to disperse. Foltz said most residents end up complying after officers talk to them.

However, when it comes to businesses, police might handle the situation differently.

“If businesses are operating when they are not supposed to be we can do a report on that,” Foltz said. “Depending on the business we can probably check their license, possibly suspend their license or just try to get compliance.”

For now, as long as residents respect social distancing and stay-at-home orders there will be no problems.

“At this time the chief has not given an order and the mayor has not given an order to make arrests,” Foltz said. “If we do get that order we’ll most likely start making arrests. It could be a misdemeanor arrest. It could be a city ordinance arrest.”

Captain Foltz said if officers do end up making arrests, people might have to pay fines but will most likely be released since jails are trying to limit exposure to their inmates and workers.

Davenport police told TV6 their main goal is to educate residents when they respond to social distancing complaint calls.

TV6 also reached out to the Moline and Bettendorf Police Department and is waiting to hear back. East Moline Police Captain Foltz said he believes no police departments in the Quad Cities are making arrests for social distancing violations at this time.