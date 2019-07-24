Police responding to dozens of burglaries in Kewanee

Police are warning residents in Kewanee that there have been a rash of burglaries for the past several weeks.

Police have been responding to dozens of burglaries in Kewanee for several weeks. (KWQC)

They say they’ve been responding to burglaries two to three times per night, multiple nights in a row.

Most of these burglaries have been happening in the northwest area of town.

Police say there have been many calls to 8th, 9th and 10th street.

They say most of the burglaries have been at people’s houses, garages, and cars.

“It’s more a crime of opportunity,” said Kewanee Police Sergeant Nicholas Welgat. “If they find an unlocked vehicle and they can get inside and find anything of value they will take that or an unlocked garage or an unlocked home.”

Walget said they were able to track down one of the suspects Tuesday evening.

“It was a sixteen year old male juvenile who was taken into custody. He was later transferred to the Mary Davis detention facility in Galesburg,” he said.

“He’s being held on preliminary charges of four counts of residential burglary, theft from a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe, and theft.”

While police have found one suspect --- they are still actively working the multiple cases of burglaries.

“We do believe there are other suspects that have not yet been apprehended,” said Welgat.

Walget says there’s one particular reason for the constant occurrence of burglaries.

“In my experience and what we’ve seen in Kewanee --- a lot of the thefts and burglaries are directly related to drug use.”

Police advise that even if you are home you should lock your cars, homes, and garages.

And they say make sure to not leave anything you might not want stolen outside.

“A lot of these burglaries are taking place on soft targets where they’re either unlocked or unattended,” said Welgat.

If you've been victimized or know anything about the burglary cases you can give Kewanee police a call.

They say public tips helped them arrest their most recent suspect.

