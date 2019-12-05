Police responding to shots fired incident in Davenport

Police are responding to a shots fired incident near Locust and Washington streets in Davenport.

TV6 has a crew on scene. They tell us Washington Street at Locust is closed while police investigate.

Our crew says crime scene tape is around the gas station across from a Taco Bell. A witness tells TV6 she was at the stoplight and saw a guy in the middle of the road "shooting everywhere."

Police say there are no victims at this point, but the call they responded to reported one victim.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update it as more information becomes available.