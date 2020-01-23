Police say 20 bottles of champagne stolen from Jewel-Osco in East Moline

Police are hoping to identify two suspects after 20 bottles of champagne were stolen from Jewel-Osco in East Moline.

Police say on January 15 the two women stole 20 bottles of champagne, totaling over $1,000 from Jewel-Osco.

According to officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, one of the suspects can be seen on video putting the bottles into the cart while the other suspect acted as a look-out.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.