Police say Davenport man arrested after window is damaged by gunfire

A Davenport man has been arrested in connection with a shots fired incident in June.

Police say 22-year-old Martel Dwayne Raspberry, of Davenport, fired his pistol "indiscriminately" in the 1300 block of Main Street. Police were called there in reference to a shots fired incident on June 13, shortly before 11 p.m.

Officials say as a result of an investigation and during a Post-Miranda interview, Raspberry fired his pistol. Officials say this resulted in a window being damaged from an occupied home in the 100 block of West 13th Street.

Raspberry is being charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm, a felony. Raspberry is now out on bond.

