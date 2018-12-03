Police say Davenport man carjacked victim at knifepoint

A Davenport man is in custody after police say he carjacked someone Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, Nov. 29 police were called to the area of Elmore Avenue and Jersey Ridge Road in reference to a carjacking.

Officers say upon arrival 46-year-old Scott Sweatt went up to the victim displaying a knife and threatened to kill the victim if he did not give up his 2015 Ford Escape. Police say Sweatt then pushed the victim out of the vehicle and fell on top of the victim. The two wrestled according to police and the victim sustained a cut to the hand. According to police Sweatt then got into the Ford Escape and left.

Sweatt is being charged with Carrying Weapons and Interstate Detainer, both misdemeanors and Going Armed with Intent, 1st-Degree Robbery and 1st-Degree Theft, all felonies.

He is being held on two cash-only bonds one for $2,000 and one for $45,000.

