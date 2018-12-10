Police say Davenport man fired gun while driving under the influence

A Davenport man has posted bond after a shots fired incident early Monday morning.

Police say 25-year-old Guadalupe Dennis, of Davenport, fired a gun out of his car early Monday morning. Shortly after 1:15 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of Iowa Street in reference to a shots fired call.

Officers say Dennis fired a Smith and Wesson Body Guard .38 Special in the air from his vehicle near the address listed above. No injuries or damage was reported.

Officials say Dennis did have the gun on him and the gun was accessible in his vehicle while he was under the influence of alcohol. Police say Dennis smelled of an alcoholic beverage and had glossy eyes and slurred speech.

Dennis, according to police, also drove a 2013 Cadillac without taillights operating on the vehicle. Police say he traveled from 400 Ripley Street to the area of 800 Washington Street without the taillights.

Dennis refused to submit an FST or a breathalyzer test.

Dennis is charged with Carrying Firearm While Under the Influence, 1st-offense OWI, Reckless Use of a Firearm and a Taillight violation, all misdemeanors.