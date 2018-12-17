Police say Disney actor tried to arrange sexual encounter with 13-year-old

An actor from the Disney Channel show Andi Mack has been fired after being accused of trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old.

48-year-old Stoney Westmoreland, who plays Andi Mack's grandfather on the series, is accused of using a dating app to chat with someone he thought was a 13-year-old boy.

Officers say Westmoreland used the app to send explicit photos and meet the child for sex.

On Friday when Westmoreland arrived at the arranged spot, Sale Lake authorities and the FBI took him into custody.

There's been no comment from the actor.