Police say Iowa City man threatened to shoot two groups of children

An Iowa City man is facing charges after police say he threatened to shoot two groups of children.

Joe Martin, 73 (KCRG/Courtesy image)

Police records state Joe Martin, of the 2100 block of Riverside Drive in Iowa City, "got upset at a group of children and threatened to shoot them if they didn't stay off his street" on Friday morning.

Later, police said Martin came out of his home with a handgun and threatened to shoot a different group of children.

Martin, 73, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree harassment. Records show he is currently in custody at the Johnson County Jail.

An arresting document shows Martin has had previous calls with law enforcement involving threats.