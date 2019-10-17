Police: Officer hit by student in Davenport; North High student charged

Police say a 17-year-old student has been charged after say hit an officer in the face with a bag and a textbook.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, police were called to North High School for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers were informed of a student who was attempting to fight another student.

Police say the student, who is just being identified as a 17-year-old girl, was asked by staff to leave the school but she refused to do. Additionally, police say she was approached by an officer who also asked her to leave and then tried to escort her out of the building. That is when she hit the officer in the face with a bag and textbook according to police.

The officer attempted to take her into custody but needed to call for assistance. Officials say this was due to her kicking at the officer.

Police say the teen was eventually placed into custody and turned over to a parent.

She is being charged with assault on a police officer.

The officer sustained minor injuries, no one else was injured during the incident.