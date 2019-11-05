Police say bicyclist injured after being hit by vehicle in Davenport

A bicyclist is expected to be okay after being hit by a vehicle in Davenport on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of East 4th and Iowa around 3:45 p.m. for the crash.

Police tell TV6 it appears at this time that the bicyclist got in front of the vehicle when he was hit. Police say the man has a fracture to his leg and is expected to be okay.

There is no word on if any charges are pending for the driver.

