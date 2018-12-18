Police say credit card skimmers found at Dupaco Community Credit Union in Dubuque

Officials with the Dupaco Community Credit Union in Dubuque have discovered a credit/debit card skimmer on a drive-up ATM according to police.

Police officials say it was at their Key West branch on Flint Hill Drive.

Police and Dupaco's Fraud Prevention Team began investigating and reviewing surveillance video. Officials say they believe the skimmer was placed on the machine on December 15 around 2:15 p.m.

Officials say during the investigation they found a second skimmer had been possibly placed on a drive-up ATM at a separate Dupaco branch on Hillcrest Road.

Surveillance video shows the suspect placing what's believed to be the skimming device on the ATM around 2 p.m. on December 15 and then removing it shortly before 5 p.m.

Police say Dupaco's Fraud Prevention Team finished an extensive review of the surveillance video and found the suspect possibly put skimmers at both locations above on December 9.

Officials say the skimmers were placed in the morning and removed later in the afternoon.

By using these tactics, officials say the suspects were able to place skimmers on machines and remove them quickly before they are detected by inspections.

You can find more information from the police department regarding these skimmers at this link.