Police say four men arrested on gun charges in Kewanee

Four men have been arrested on gun charges in Kewanee, Illinois.

Police say in a span of five days the Kewanee Police Department handled three separate incidents involving the seizure of unlawfully possessed guns. During these events, four men were taken into custody on various charges.

On August 26, police were called to a complaint of two guns being left in the backyard of a residence located in the 900 block of North Main Street. Upon arrival, officers say they found two .22 caliber rifles that someone had tried to hide in the yard.

Police say that suspect later returned to retrieve the rifles and was then placed under arrest upon returning for the rifles. Police say the rifles found were stolen from a home in Neponset, Illinois.

Officials say 31-year-old Justin Cox and 39-year-old William Merritt, both of Kewanee, were arrested and charged for the stolen rifles. They were both taken to the Henry County Jail on five separate weapons offenses consisting of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

On August 28 the Kewanee Police Department responded to a report of an altercation near Fairview Homes on North Lakeview Avenue.

Once there, officers learned that a verbal and physical altercation with two parties making threats of returning with a gun. Police say while on the scene speaking with a suspect that was still present, two other suspects approached officers at a high rate of speed in a vehicle.

Police say they did not stop but the driver abruptly parked around the corner and then ran from the vehicle. According to police the driver disappeared into the driveway near a backyard and reappeared after a few seconds.

A search of the area where the driver wan led police to them finding a loaded black 9mm wrapped in a scarf. The driver, 35-year-old Zaffery Reed of Kewanee, and his passenger, 19-year-old Dalyn Thompson, of Kewanee, were both arrested and taken to the Kewanee Police Department. Reed was charged with various weapons offenses including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and armed habitual criminal. Thompson was charged with consumption of alcohol by a minor an illegal transportation of alcohol by a passenger in a vehicle.

On August 30, the police department pulled over a vehicle on East 1st Street. During the traffic stop police say officers found a .22 caliber, a loaded magazine for the rifle and multiple 12-gauge shotgun shells. The passenger in the vehicle, according to police, was 27-year-old Aaron Bargman, of Pierson, Florida. Officers say they also found a rolled-up dollar bill with what they believe was cocaine in it. Bargman was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possible weapons charges are pending until a further investigation can be finished.