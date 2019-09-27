Police say juvenile uncooperative after being shot in Davenport

Police in Davenport are investigating after a juvenile was shot on Thursday.

Police say on Thursday, Sept. 26, they were notified of a shooting victim that had arrived at Genesis West. Upon arrival, officers learned a juvenile had been shot in the leg and his wounds were not life-threatening.

The shooting victim did not cooperate with police according to officials and he would not provide any details to help in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT”, and call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”