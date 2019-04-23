Police say lockdown lifted after shots fired report in Davenport

Lockdowns have been lifted for schools in Davenport after some were placed on lockdown following a report of shots fired.

Police say in a release they received a call just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers searched the neighborhood and found glass in the street. Police say preliminary information described a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

No injuries or damage was reported at the scene.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, officers spotted a vehicle that was unoccupied with a broken window. Police say this vehicle was possibly involved in the above incident and they located this vehicle in the 2100 block of West 4th Street.

Officers searched the area for possible suspects around the area. During this search, some schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

No involved suspects were found and the lockdown was lifted.

Detectives are following up on the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."