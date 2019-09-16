Police say man charged after firing gun in Henry County, Iowa

A 45-year-old man is being charged after police say he fired a gun over the weekend in Henry County, Iowa.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday, Sept. 14, they were called to the Ketchum Bridge Campground just after 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots being fired.

After arriving an investigation had begun and officials say they confirmed that shots had been fired in the area after they found multiple shell casings.

Police say they were unable to locate the suspect after making multiple attempts to find them.

On Sunday, Sept. 15 officials say 45-year-old Todd Smith turned himself in at a rural residence of Henry County.

Smith is being charged with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this case by the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

Smith is being held on $15,000 bond.