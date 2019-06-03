Police say man died saving daughter's life during dog attack in Fort Madison

A man has died after a dog attack in Fort Madison, Iowa.

Police were called to the 100 block of Avenue C in Fort Madison for a report of a dog attack on Friday, May 31. Upon arrival, officers say a boxer was seen attacking a man who was on the ground on his back. Police say they had to fire their weapon to get the animal to stop the attack.

As officials helped the man, who has been identified as 33-year-old Robert Quick, of Dallas City. Police say Quick told police to help his 5-year-old daughter who was bit in the face by the dog. Police say Quick's actions "undoubtedly saved her life by his actions."

Police say they found the daughter and emergency responders began treating her. Quick was taken to the hospital for his injuries, however, police say despite "tremendous efforts to save his life", he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials say the dog did not belong to the family but was being kept there for a family member.

The case is under investigation pending an autopsy and police say that will help determine the exact cause of Quick's death.