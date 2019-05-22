Police say man in custody after leading multiple agencies on chase throughout Iowa and Illinois

One man has been taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit throughout multiple parts of Iowa of Illinois.

Officials with the Illinois State Police say on Monday, May 20, a trooper tried to issue a traffic stop on a black Dodge passenger car. The vehicle was being stopped for a traffic violation along I-80 eastbound, 3 miles west of Atkinson.

Officials say the driver was then removed from the vehicle. The driver has been identified as 28-year-old Andre Stackhouse, of Chicago.

During the traffic stop, officials say they located a gun in the center console of the vehicle.

When the trooper tried to take Stackhouse into custody, officials say a struggle ensued. The trooper unsuccessfully deployed a taser and officials say Stackhouse ran back to his vehicle and drove off.

A short time later officials with Henry County located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. Officials say a pursuit ensued when Stackhouse fled from the deputy with Henry County.

An officer with the Geneseo Police Department deployed spike strips, a device used to disable a vehicle, disabling one of Stackhouse's tires. Officials say Stackhouse continued along I-80 westbound.

Rock Island County Sheriff's Deputies located the chase and took over through Rock Island County on I-74. The pursuit then continued on I-80 to I-74 to I-280. Officials say Stackhouse fled across the I-280 Bridge where Davenport police, Scott County Sheriff's and Iowa State Police took control.

Officials say forcible stop techniques were used, stopping the vehicle, placing Stackhouse under arrest.

Illinois State Police officials say Iowa charges will be determined by Iowa agencies.

Stackhouse will be transferred from Scott County, Iowa Jail to Henry County, Illinois Jail on Wednesday.

Stackhouse is charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and multiple traffic offenses through Henry County, Illinois. He is being held on a $40,000 bond.