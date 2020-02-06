Police say man is charged after sending sexually explicit photos to child in Kewanee

A Galesburg man has been arrested and charged after police say he was sending sexually explicit photos to an 11-year-old child.

On January 30, the Kewanee Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for 52-year-old Alan J. Beaty, of Galesburg. Police say this was after an investigation was done relating to the offense of indecent solicitation of a child.

Officers were able to find Beaty and arrest him at his home.

The Kewanee Police Department received a complaint on January 29 that Beaty was sending the photos to the child through Facebook Messenger according to police.

Officials say the investigation showed Beaty was informed of the child's age and continued sending photos and also tried to get them in return from the child.

Police say he also tried to arrange a time to meet with the child.

Officials say Beaty was taken to the Henry County Jail where he's currently being held on preliminary charges of indecent solicitation to commit predatory sexual assault, indecent solicitation of a child via the internet, solicitation to meet a child, grooming and the distribution of explicit material to a minor.

The charge of indecent solicitation to commit predatory sexual assault is a class 1 felony and carries a potential sentence of 4 to 15 years in the Illinois Dept. of Corrections.

Beaty's bond was set at $500,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 10 at the Henry County Courthouse.

The Kewanee Police Department would like to remind all parents and guardians to be vigilant for suspicious activity on social media accounts for their children.