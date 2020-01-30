Police say man is wanted after cutting man's throat in East Moline

In January a man was cut in the throat and now police are asking for your help in locating the suspect.

Police say 18-year-old Ren Singleton is wanted by the East Moline Police Department on charges of aggravated battery.

Officials say on January 14 he was involved in an argument and then cut a man in the throat.

Singleton is 6'1 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.