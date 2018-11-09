UPDATE: Warrant issued for man after police say he punched woman during road rage incident

UPDATE: A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jarquiz Sutton, from the Chicago area.

If you know where he is call the tip line 309-762-9500.

Police say he is the suspect related to a crime stoppers case TV6 reported on last week.

Officials say a victim was driving northbound on I74 when the suspect, Sutton, got out of his vehicle and without warning punched her in the head. Officials also say the car he was in, was reported stolen.

A warrant for Aggravated Battery has been issued for his arrest. Police believe he is in the Quad Cities area at this time.

If you know where he is, you're encouraged to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip online.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.

ORIGINAL: Officials with the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are searching for a man wanted in a road rage incident.

He is described as a black man who was wearing a black sweatshirt and red pants.

The victim was able to take a photo of the suspect and suspect’s license plate.

