Police say man stole adult movies valued at $580 from Moline Family Video

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for the public's help in locating a man they say stole from a Family Video.

Police say on November 17, the man pictured above entered the Family Video on 12th Avenue in Moline. According to officials, he went into the adult movie section and when he was alone he took nine films, took them out of the packaging and hid them before leaving the store without paying. Police say the movies are valued at $580.

Moline police are asking for the public's help in identifying him. He was wearing blue jeans, a grey sweatshirt with blue sleeves with an image of a large black spider on the front and a black stocking cap with the Punisher logo in it.

If you know who he is, call the tip line at 309-762-9500, or submit your tip using our free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.