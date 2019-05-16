Police say man was ejected from truck following single-vehicle crash

One man has been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident in Henderson County, Illinois.

On Wednesday, May 15, just after 9 p.m., officials with the Illinois State Police were called to 700 North at IL-94 (Henderson County) for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officials say a Dodge Ram, driven by 55-year-old David Harn, of Roseville, Illinois, was heading eastbound when he failed to stop at the stop sign. Officials say Harn then drove through the intersection, hit an embankment causing the truck to roll multiple times.

Officials say Harn was ejected from the truck.

The truck came to a stop and pinned Harn underneath the truck. Harn was extricated by the M.S.T Fire Department and was then taken to the hospital.

Officials say the man was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.