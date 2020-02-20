Police say man with "violent tendencies" wanted by Scott and Rock Island Counties

Police need your help in locating 34-year-old Joshua McRae.

Police say McRae is wanted out of Rock Island County for failing to appear on original charges of possession of methamphetamine. He's also wanted out of Davenport for forgery, theft and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Officials say he has violent tendencies.

He's described as being 5'11 and 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.