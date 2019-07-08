Police say minor charged after report of armed burglary in Davenport

A 17-year-old is being charged after an early morning report of armed burglary.

Police say on Monday, just before 2 a.m,. police were called to the area of 40th Street and Division Street in reference to a burglary involving a weapon.

A Ring camera, provided to police by a citizen, showed males attempted to burglarize vehicles armed with what appeared to be handguns. The report does not mention how many people were seen on the camera.

Officers were given a description of the suspect and the involved vehicle. Officers then saw two people enter the described vehicle near El Rancho Drive and 46th Street. Officers say when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver drove off. A pursuit was then authorized.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle with a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver in the area of 39th and Bridge Avenue, disabling the vehicle.

Police say two people then ran from the vehicle and one of them was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The suspect vehicle was reported stolen from the 1600 block of West 71st Street. Police say several rounds of ammunition, to various guns, were found in the vehicle.

On squad car and the suspect vehicle were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Police say 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree Theft, 2nd-Degree Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Interference with Official Acts. The juvenile was then placed in the Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect, Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".